Kalamazoo Blanked in Toledo

November 6, 2021







TOLEDO, OH - A slow start in front of a sellout Huntington Center crowd cost the Kalamazoo Wings (2-3-0-0) Saturday in their first road game of the season, a 6-0 loss to the Toledo Walleye (5-1-0-0).

Walleye forward Keeghan Howdeshell kicked off the scoring 21 seconds into the match when he fired a one-timer past K-Wings goaltender Trevor Gorsuch on the opening possesion. TJ Hensick quickly doubled Toledo's lead when he scored just over two minutes later. The Walleye outshot Kalamazoo 16-8 in the opening stanza.

The K-Wings generated a few more chances in the second period, but Toledo goaltender Kaden Fulcher kept Kalamazoo off the board. Matt Berry scored with 12:21 remaining on a shot that trickled past Gorsuch, and ECHL scoring leader John Albert followed with a laser from the right circle to make it 4-0.

The Walleye put the game on ice when Albert scored his second goal of the game in the third period. Toledo added one more goal for good measure when Brady Tomlak scored on the power play late in regulation.

Gorsuch stopped 28 of 34 chances, taking his first loss of the season, while Fulcher stopped all 22 shots for his first shutout.

The K-Wings travel to Cincinnati Wednesday for a 7:35 p.m. game against the Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center. Kalamazoo then returns home for Military Appreciation Night next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. The team then wraps up a three-game week Sunday afternoon in Coralville, Iowa at 4:00 p.m. ET in the first-ever meeting with the Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.

