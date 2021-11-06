Reading Seeks Weekend Sweep of Lions at 3:00 p.m.

Reading Royals forward Brayden Low

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, end their two-game trip to Quebec at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières with a 3:00 p.m. matchup against the Trois-Rivières Lions Saturday, Nov. 6.

Reading won, 4-3, Friday, Nov. 5 against the Lions. The Royals had two two-goal leads but squandered them, entering the third period tied at three. Brayden Low scored off a backhander that squeezed past Trois-Rivières goalie Kevin Poulin 8:28 into the third period to make it 4-3, and Reading held that score until the final horn sounded.

Cam Strong and Jackson Cressey each scored their first-career goals, while Charlie Gerard scored his second in as many games. Thomas Ebbing recorded two assists, while Low and Strong each added a helper for two points each. Jacob Pritchard also assisted on Gerard's goal.

Pat Nagle saved 33 of 36 shots in the win.

The Royals remain second in the North Division with 7 of a possible 10 points. Newfoundland leads the six-team division with 10 points, winning its first five games. Trois-Rivières sits in last at 1-4-0. The Lions' only win was away at Maine in their season opener. They have yet to win their first-ever game at home.

The Lions are the only team in the ECHL to have a perfect penalty killing record. They've killed off all 20 penalties they've taken, including six Friday night against Reading. Offensively, they've only scored once in 20 power play attempts, a 5.0 percent mark.

The Royals' next game is at home Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. against Norfolk.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

