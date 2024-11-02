Walleye Beat Cincinnati 5-4 in Back-And-Forth Goal Frenzy Matchup

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo at the Huntington Center with a final score of 5-4.

How it Happened:

The Walleye got off to a piping hot start and scored just 46 seconds into the game. Sam Craggs lit the lamp and sent the Fish flying. Assisting the goal was Brandon Hawkins and Jalen Smereck. Hawk keeps hitting milestone after milestone. After assisting this goal, this became his 250th total point in a Walleye uniform.

Cincinnati responded with a shorthanded goal at 8:15 to tie the game at one goal apiece heading into the second.

The second period was a goal frenzy. The Walleye got off to a hot start again with a goal from Tyler Spezia with Brandon Kruse and Brendon Michaelian assisting the play. Kruse's assist was his 100th professional point.

Not even a minute later, Conlan Keenan got his first of the season and slipped the puck right through the pads of Vyacheslav. This made the game 3-1 early in the second.

Cincinnati responded shortly after with two goals back-to-back to tie the game at 3.

At 12:59, Mitchell Lewandowski took the lead again for the Walleye with a power play goal assisted by Brandon Hawkins and Jalen Smereck.

Cincinnati took no time to respond and tied the game again less than a minute later. The game was all knotted up at 3 heading into the final period.

At 6:51, after matching minor penalties, Grant Gabriele scored on a 4-on-4 to get the Bank Tank rocking. Tyler Spezia and Mitchell Lewandowski had the assists on the tiebreaker.

The Walleye held off the Cyclones for the remainder of the game and sealed the win, securing an opening weekend sweep.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245

1. TOL - G. Gabriele (GWG, 1A)

2. TOL - T. Spezia (1G, 1A)

3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye's next game is next Friday, November 8 at the Huntington Center on Military Appreciation night. Tickets are still available and can be bought here. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

