Walleye Beat Cincinnati 5-4 in Back-And-Forth Goal Frenzy Matchup
November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo at the Huntington Center with a final score of 5-4.
How it Happened:
The Walleye got off to a piping hot start and scored just 46 seconds into the game. Sam Craggs lit the lamp and sent the Fish flying. Assisting the goal was Brandon Hawkins and Jalen Smereck. Hawk keeps hitting milestone after milestone. After assisting this goal, this became his 250th total point in a Walleye uniform.
Cincinnati responded with a shorthanded goal at 8:15 to tie the game at one goal apiece heading into the second.
The second period was a goal frenzy. The Walleye got off to a hot start again with a goal from Tyler Spezia with Brandon Kruse and Brendon Michaelian assisting the play. Kruse's assist was his 100th professional point.
Not even a minute later, Conlan Keenan got his first of the season and slipped the puck right through the pads of Vyacheslav. This made the game 3-1 early in the second.
Cincinnati responded shortly after with two goals back-to-back to tie the game at 3.
At 12:59, Mitchell Lewandowski took the lead again for the Walleye with a power play goal assisted by Brandon Hawkins and Jalen Smereck.
Cincinnati took no time to respond and tied the game again less than a minute later. The game was all knotted up at 3 heading into the final period.
At 6:51, after matching minor penalties, Grant Gabriele scored on a 4-on-4 to get the Bank Tank rocking. Tyler Spezia and Mitchell Lewandowski had the assists on the tiebreaker.
The Walleye held off the Cyclones for the remainder of the game and sealed the win, securing an opening weekend sweep.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245
1. TOL - G. Gabriele (GWG, 1A)
2. TOL - T. Spezia (1G, 1A)
3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G, 1A)
What's Next:
The Walleye's next game is next Friday, November 8 at the Huntington Center on Military Appreciation night. Tickets are still available and can be bought here. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2024
- Thunder Extends Winning Streak to Five with Victory on Saturday - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayne Komets in Shootout, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Give Sellout Crowd Improbable Ending in 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- A Perfect Week for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Beat Cincinnati 5-4 in Back-And-Forth Goal Frenzy Matchup - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Pick up One Point in Overtime Loss to Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bison Can't Nail It Down, Lose to Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Thunder Fall to Lions in Shootout, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Hand Wings First Loss of Season - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Edged by Fuel in Defensive Battle Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush's Comeback Falls One Short in Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Stun South Carolina in OT and Improve to 5-1 - Florida Everblades
- Millman, Maier Burn Former Team as Mariners Shut out Royals - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Rally in Greenville, Win 5-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Look to Bounce Back in Tonight's Game vs. Fort Wayne Komets; Daniel Amesbury Set for Highly Anticipated Debut - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 2, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Thunder Hosts Rush this Evening for Blippi Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #6 Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Still Looking for Their First Win After a 5-1 Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Lifts Idaho to Victory Over Tahoe, 6-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Get Ambushed Early, Fall 6-1 to Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye Beat Cincinnati 5-4 in Back-And-Forth Goal Frenzy Matchup
- Hawkins Scores Two In Home Opener Win Against Wheeling
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling
- Walleye Sell out Ticket Plan Memberships for First Time in Franchise History
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 28, 2024