Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayne Komets in Shootout, 4-3

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks endured a narrow 4-3 defeat in a shootout on Saturday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. Despite a strong offensive showing, outshooting Fort Wayne 41-32, the Mavericks couldn't secure the win in extra frames, moving to a 4-1-0-1 record for the season.

Damien Giroux opened the scoring at 15:52 of the first period, assisted by Charlie Wright and Nate Knoepke, but the Komets responded quickly with Anthony Petruzzelli's goal at 17:46, leveling the game at 1-1.

In the second period, Fort Wayne took the lead with a goal from Petruzzelli at 12:57, assisted by Brannon McManus and Alex Aleardi.

The Mavericks remained resilient, tying it up early in the third period when Max Andreev scored at 1:07, assisted by Landon McCallum. The Komets reclaimed the lead with Ethan Keppen's goal at 8:55, but Kansas City's David Noël buried a last-minute goal at 19:38, with assists from Pascal Laberge and McCallum, sending the game into overtime.

The game ultimately went to a shootout, where the Komets secured the win, 4-3. Mavericks' goaltender Jack LaFontaine recorded 29 saves, keeping the Mavericks competitive throughout the night.

The Mavericks now turn their attention to a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on the road, with matchups on Wednesday, November 6th, Friday, November 8th, and Saturday, November 9th.

