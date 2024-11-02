Thunder Extends Winning Streak to Five with Victory on Saturday
November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored three times in the second period and hung on late for a 3-2 win over Rapid City on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Peter Bates led the way with two points while Ryan Finnegan and Austin Heidemann also found the net. Aaron Dell was solid in net, stopping 25 shots.
After a scoreless first, Heidemann broke the ice at 3:50 of the second. He picked up his own rebound and tucked it past Connor Murphy for his second of the year to make it 1-0.
Finnegan made it 2-0 at 9:33, scoring his first goal on home ice. Dillon Boucher fired a shot wide of the net that banked off the end boards to the right post. Finnegan was johnny-on-the-spot and recorded his fifth of the year.
At 11:27, Bates tallied the eventual game-winner to make it 3-0. Artem Guryev lobbed a pass in the air that had spin on it and landed in the slot. Bates outraced a Rush blueliner to the loose puck and beat Murphy through the five-hole for his second of the season.
Trevor Janicke cut the lead to 3-1 at 15:30. Brett Davis made a nice play to break up a clearing attempt near the left corner. Chaz Smedsrud found Janicke all alone in the slot and he beat Dell for his second of the season.
In the third, Ryan Wagner fired a one-timer past Dell at 16:41 to make it a one-goal contest.
Rapid City called its timeout and pulled Murphy for the extra attacker. Wichita hung on down the stretch and earned its fifth-straight win.
Wichita is outscoring its opponents 15-8 in the second period so far this season.
Bates has assists in five-straight and points in his last five. Heidemann has goals in two of his last three games. Finnegan needs three more goals to equal his output from last season. Dickman has points in his last three. Dell won for the first time at INTRUST Bank Arena since October 25, 2014, when he was with Allen.
Wichita hosts Rapid City tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 p.m. to close a four-in-five this week.
The 2024-25 promotional schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and what promotions we have in store.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Artem Guryev and Peter Bates on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2024
- Thunder Extends Winning Streak to Five with Victory on Saturday - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayne Komets in Shootout, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Give Sellout Crowd Improbable Ending in 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- A Perfect Week for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Beat Cincinnati 5-4 in Back-And-Forth Goal Frenzy Matchup - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Pick up One Point in Overtime Loss to Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bison Can't Nail It Down, Lose to Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Thunder Fall to Lions in Shootout, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Hand Wings First Loss of Season - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Edged by Fuel in Defensive Battle Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush's Comeback Falls One Short in Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Stun South Carolina in OT and Improve to 5-1 - Florida Everblades
- Millman, Maier Burn Former Team as Mariners Shut out Royals - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Rally in Greenville, Win 5-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Look to Bounce Back in Tonight's Game vs. Fort Wayne Komets; Daniel Amesbury Set for Highly Anticipated Debut - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 2, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Thunder Hosts Rush this Evening for Blippi Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #6 Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Still Looking for Their First Win After a 5-1 Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Lifts Idaho to Victory Over Tahoe, 6-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Get Ambushed Early, Fall 6-1 to Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories
- Thunder Extends Winning Streak to Five with Victory on Saturday
- Thunder Hosts Rush this Evening for Blippi Night
- Stinil Tallies OT Game-Winner on Friday Night
- Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series
- Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week