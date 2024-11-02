Thunder Extends Winning Streak to Five with Victory on Saturday

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Artem Guryev and Peter Bates on game night

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored three times in the second period and hung on late for a 3-2 win over Rapid City on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Bates led the way with two points while Ryan Finnegan and Austin Heidemann also found the net. Aaron Dell was solid in net, stopping 25 shots.

After a scoreless first, Heidemann broke the ice at 3:50 of the second. He picked up his own rebound and tucked it past Connor Murphy for his second of the year to make it 1-0.

Finnegan made it 2-0 at 9:33, scoring his first goal on home ice. Dillon Boucher fired a shot wide of the net that banked off the end boards to the right post. Finnegan was johnny-on-the-spot and recorded his fifth of the year.

At 11:27, Bates tallied the eventual game-winner to make it 3-0. Artem Guryev lobbed a pass in the air that had spin on it and landed in the slot. Bates outraced a Rush blueliner to the loose puck and beat Murphy through the five-hole for his second of the season.

Trevor Janicke cut the lead to 3-1 at 15:30. Brett Davis made a nice play to break up a clearing attempt near the left corner. Chaz Smedsrud found Janicke all alone in the slot and he beat Dell for his second of the season.

In the third, Ryan Wagner fired a one-timer past Dell at 16:41 to make it a one-goal contest.

Rapid City called its timeout and pulled Murphy for the extra attacker. Wichita hung on down the stretch and earned its fifth-straight win.

Wichita is outscoring its opponents 15-8 in the second period so far this season.

Bates has assists in five-straight and points in his last five. Heidemann has goals in two of his last three games. Finnegan needs three more goals to equal his output from last season. Dickman has points in his last three. Dell won for the first time at INTRUST Bank Arena since October 25, 2014, when he was with Allen.

Wichita hosts Rapid City tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 p.m. to close a four-in-five this week.

