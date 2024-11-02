Thunder Hosts Rush this Evening for Blippi Night

Wichita Thunder fights for control of the puck vs. the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game homestand tonight with another matchup against longtime rival, Rapid City.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 60-58-14 against Rapid City and 37-25-6 at home against the Rush.

Last night, the Thunder led by one heading into the third period. The Rush tied the game with eight minutes to go and the contest headed into overtime. Wichita came out on the winning side for the second-straight game past regulation.

With the win, the Thunder have won their last four and sits in third place with eight points. Rapid City earned a point with the overtime loss and is currently in seventh place with two points.

Michal Stinil has been red hot to start the season. He has goals in six-straight games, points in six-straight and has two points in three-straight outings. Stinil has 10 points in his last four. He was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday and Plus Performer along with Peter Bates today.

Jay Dickman scored a power play goal in the second period last night, giving him 100 ECHL goals for his career. The veteran forward has power play goals in his last his two games. He will play in his 300th ECHL game tomorrow afternoon.

Gabriel Carriere outdueled Christian Propp last night in what turned out to be a goaltending battle. Carriere stopped 39 shots to grab his third victory of the year. He's won his last three starts and improved his goals-against to 2.69 and save percentage to .920.

Peter Bates recorded an assist last night, extending his assist-streak to four games. He has seven points (1g, 7a) in six games so far this season. Bates was named as an ECHL Plus Performer for October and is currently +10 after last night.

THUNDERBOLTS....Michal Stinil leads the league with 14 points and is first with eight goals...Stinil was named Player of the Week on Tuesday...Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are tied for first in plus/minus (+10)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for ninth in rookie scoring with five points...Wichita is sixth in goals for per game (4.00)...Wichita is 3-1 when scoring first...

RAPID CITY NOTES - Rapid City is second in the ECHL in shots for per game (35.00) and has outshot its opponent in four of the five games it has played...Rapid City acquired Chaz Smedsrud from Allen for future considerations...Deni Goure is tied for ninth in rookie scoring with five points...Tulsa outscored Rapid City 11-2 in its Opening Weekend series at the BOK Center...

