Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Jayden Lee has been recalled by Hershey.

Lee, 23, is in his first season of professional hockey. The North Vancouver, BC native has tallied two assists in four games for the Stingrays.

The shifty offensive defenseman played NCAA Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University from 2019-2024. In 172 career collegiate games, Lee tallied 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists). Lee played a key role in helping Quinnipiac capture its first-ever national championship in 2022-23. He served as Quinnipiac's captain in 2023-24, helping the Bobcats reach the 16-team NCAA national tournament again, where they lost to national runner-up Boston College in the second round.

The Stingrays are back in action tonight at 6:05 pm for a rematch against the Florida Everblades. The first 1,500 fans will receive a purple Rays Cancer Awareness beanie courtesy of MUSC Health.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.