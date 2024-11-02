Millman, Maier Burn Former Team as Mariners Shut out Royals

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Led by a pair of former Reading Royals, the Maine Mariners shut out their divisional foes 3-0 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Nolan Maier notched a 14-save shutout while Mason Millman posted a goal and an assist in the victory.

Playing in his first game against his former team, Millman opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game. With the teams skating 4-on-4, Millman gloved a puck in the slot and beat Reading netminder Keith Petruzelli with a low wrister. The Mariners carried play throughout the opening period, outshooting the Royals, 12-3.

The score remained 1-0 Mariners until late in the 2nd period when Maine padded the lead with a power play goal. It was Millman pulling the trigger again, this time deflected at the left side of the net by Owen Pederson for his first goal of the season.

To put the game away, defenseman Justin Bean finished a nifty passing play from Bennett Stockdale and Nick Jermain at 11:24 of the third, for Bean's first goal as a Mariner. It was reviewed for a possible kick, but upheld to make it a 3-0 game. The Mariners defense helped Maier lock down his third career shutout, limiting the Royals to just 14 shots in the game.

The Mariners (2-4-0) and Royals go at it again on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena with a 3:00 puck drop.

