Thunder Fall to Lions in Shootout, 2-1

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Shaw Boomhower and Trois-Rivieres Lions' Morgan Adams-Moisan in action

TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder picked up a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night in front of 1,995 at Colisée Vidéotron.

The only goal in the first period came off the stick of forward T.J. Friedmann just 5:20 into the game. After the original shot by Jace Isley was denied, Friedmann snapped a shot over the right shoulder of Lions goaltender Zachary Emond. The goal was Friedmann's first of the year from Isley. Goaltender Tyler Brennan stopped two shorthanded breakaway chances in the opening 20 minutes to help Adirondack take a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

After no scoring in the second, the Lions tied the game in the third period as Xavier Cormier finally beat goaltender Tyler Brennan to even the score at one. The goal was Cormier's third of the year from Jacob Paquette and Isreal Mianscum at 12:20 of the final frame to eventually force overtime.

After killing off a penalty in the extra time, Adirondack forced a shootout. In the second round of the shootout, Trois-Rivieres' Jakov Novak scored, and Adirondack's Kevin O'Neil hit the cross bar, and the Lions took the win, 2-1.

Brennan stopped 25 of 26 shots in the loss.

