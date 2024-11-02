Syracuse Crunch Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Nov. 2) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned defenseman Tyson Feist to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Feist, 23, appeared in two games for the Solar Bears last season and 31 games over the past two seasons scoring 16 points (5g-11a) in that span. The Dawson Creek, British Columbia native has also skated in 40 AHL games over three seasons with the Chicago Wolves and the Crunch.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.

