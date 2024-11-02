Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against the Walleye

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, Ohio - The Cyclones dropped their second game of the weekend in a back-and-forth 5-4 loss against the Toledo Walleye. Highlighted by a six-goal second period between both teams, the Walleye scored in the early stages of the third period to record their fifth win of the 2024-25 season.

With the loss, the Cyclones head into their midweek matchup on Wednesday still searching for their first win of the season.

Toledo opened up the scoring just 46 seconds into the game. Brandon Hawkins put a shot on goal on starting goaltender Vyacheslav Peksa. The rebound would be put into the back of the net by Sam Craggs to record his second goal of the season.

Cincinnati responded nearly halfway into the opening period. Matt Boudens baited the sprawling defensemen to the ice before firing one past Carter Gylander to record his first goal of the season.

Heading into the middle frame, Tyler Spezia scored 59 seconds into the second period to give Toledo a quick 2-1 lead. Less than a minute later, Colin Keenan scored his first goal of the season to give the Walleye a 3-1 lead early in the second.

Cincinnati wouldn't go away quietly, scoring less than two minutes later to bring the Cyclones within one. Kyle Bollers put one into the back of the net to record his first goal of the 2024-25 season.

Ty Voit tied up the game off a feed from Tristan Ashbrook to score his first goal of the season and tie the game at 3-3 less than six minutes into the middle frame.

Toledo responded later in the second with Mitchell Lewandowski putting a rebound past goaltender Pavel Cajan who came in relief for Peksa following the third goal of the game for Toledo.

Chas Sharpe would close out the second with his second goal of the season to tie the game once again for Cincinnati. With the goal, the Cyclones went into the intermission tied at 4-4.

Toledo's Grant Gabriele scored the game-winning goal 6:51 into the third and final period to give the Walleye their fifth victory of the season. The Walleye stymied the Cyclones despite their best efforts to hand Cincinnati their fourth regulation loss of the year.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6 when they host the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop between the two teams is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

