Rush Game Notes: November 2, 2024 at Wichita Thunder

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has picked up points in two of the last three games after a 2-1 overtime defeat against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at INTRUST Bank Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Mason McCarty scored with 8:27 remaining in the third period to force overtime and give the Rush a standings point, with help from Christian Propp's 27-save performance. However, Wichita prevailed in OT on Michal Stinil's league-leading eighth goal of the season.

WE'RE A THIRD PERIOD TEAM

For the third time in five games this season, the Rush has scored a third-period game-tying goal: Brady Pouteau on October 19th in Tulsa; Brett Davis on October 25th vs. Utah; Mason McCarty on November 1st in Wichita. Five of the Rush's eight goals this season have come in the third period.

SHOOT YOUR SHOT

Surprise, surprise: the Rush shot the puck a ton last night. Rapid City reached 40 shots on goal for the first time this season and upped its season average to 35 shots per game, second in the ECHL behind Fort Wayne. The Rush has outshot its opponents in four out of five games.

PUTTING THE CLAMPS DOWN

The Wichita Thunder had scored at will prior to last night's defensive performance from Rapid City. The Rush held the Thunder to under four goals for the first time all season. Wichita's offense entered the series ranked fifth in goals scored.

PROPP DAZZLES

Christian Propp wasted no time impressing Rush fans in his season debut. The 25-year-old from Milton, Ontario stopped 27 out of 29 Thunder shots and was perfect in 5-on-5 play.

LINEUP SHAKEUP

Prior to Friday's game, Scott Burt switched around all four forward lines, with the goal of creating more balance throughout his forward group. The result was the highest shot total of the season thus far. The new-look first line of Ryan Wagner, Brett Davis, and Joe Widmar combined for 14 shots on goal and created chaos in the offensive zone all night.

