A Perfect Week for the Lions

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières capped the week in fine style by recording a 2-1 shootout victory against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder.

Trois-Rivières fell behind early in the first period when the Thunder's T.J. Friedmann beat Lions netminder Zachary Émond at the 5:20 mark. At the other end of the ice, Adirondack goaltender Tyler Brennan's biggest challenge was staying alert, as only five shots were directed his way with few being especially challenging.

The Lions discovered their mojo in the second period but remained unable to solve the Thunder's Brennan. Meanwhile, the Lions' Émond was equally solid, stopping all 11 shots he faced.

Both teams held their ground in the third period until the master of the big play himself - the Lions' Xavier Cormier - tied the game at the 12:20 mark. Overtime settled nothing, so it was off to the shootout and the Lions prevailed with goals coming from Jacob Perreault and Jakov Novak.

The Lions will play their next two games on the road, as they travel to Wheeling, West Virginia to face the Nailers on Friday and Saturday.

1st star: Zachary Émond, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Tyler Brennan, Adirondack Thunder

3rd star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

