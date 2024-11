ECHL Transactions - November 2

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 2, 2024:

Bloomington:

add Blake Mclaughlin, F assigned by Hartford

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from reserve

delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

Cincinnati:

add Kyle Bollers, F activated from reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

delete Adam McCormick, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

add Cooper Jones, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jonathan Hampton, F activated from reserve

delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

add Jay Powell, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cam Morrison, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G activated from reserve

add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jason Horvath, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jake Willets, D placed on player bereavement leave

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse

add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve

add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

delete Alexis Gravel, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kohei Sato, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

Reading:

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve

delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dean Lokus, F activated from reserve

add Hudson Thorton, D activated from reserve

delete Jayden Lee, D recalled by Hershey

delete Jamie Engelbert, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

delete Samuel Mayer, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Carter Gylander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

add Trenton Bliss, F returned from loan by Grand Rapids

delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Solag Bakich, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Conner Roulette, F placed on reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from reserve

delete Jake Barczewski, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

add Declan Smith, F activated from reserve

delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on reserve

delete Aidan Litke, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from November 2, 2024

