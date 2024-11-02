Game Day - Game #6 Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will be playing their second game in 24 hours - and their third game this week - when the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder come to town. Head coach Ron Choules and his squad will be looking to win their third consecutive game.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#46 Vincent Sévigny: The defenceman returned to action Friday night after being sidelined for a few games. He had a solid performance, but he's still looking for his first point in a Lions uniform.

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward has had some good scoring chances since the start of the season, but he remains in the hunt for his first goal.

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: The Lions' captain scored his second goal of the season Friday night against Reading. He also was a physical presence throughout the game.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#35 Jérémy Brodeur: The goaltender has played in two of his team's three games since the start of the season and has a stellar 0.50 goals against average. He recorded his first shutout of the season last Saturday against the Lions.

#6 Ryan Wheeler: The defenceman is averaging a point per game since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, and he has scored two goals in three games. The Lions will have to be very aware of Wheeler when he is carrying the puck.

#13 Alex Young: The forward is enjoying an excellent start to the season, recording four points in three games. He had an assist last Saturday against the Lions.

The Lions will be hitting the road next week, as the team travels to Wheeling, West Virginia to take on the Nailers. The teams will match off against one another for two games: It'll be the first time the teams have faced each other this season, and in fact, it'll be the first time in Lions' history that they'll be playing Wheeling, who are the newest entry in the North Division.

