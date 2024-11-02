ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Allen's Andrew Nielsen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #71, Allen at Utah, on Nov. 1.

Nielsen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 12:18 of the first period.

Nielsen will miss Allen's game at Utah tonight (Nov. 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

