Fuel Hand Wings First Loss of Season
November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
KALAMAZOO - The Fuel stayed in Kalamazoo to finish off a two-game weekend series against the Wings. After a second-period power-play goal and two disallowed goals, the Fuel hung on to hand Kalamazoo their first loss of the season.
1ST PERIOD
To say the Fuel wanted to come out with a sense of urgency is an understatement.
With 14 shots in the first 10 minutes and 22 shots through the first period, the want and need to score early was top of mind.
Kalamazoo's rookie goaltender Ty Young stopped all 22 shots while Indy's rookie netminder Ben Gaudreau stopped all five shots he faced.
Only one tripping minor was assessed to Kalamazoo in the period.
2ND PERIOD
The Wings offensive pressure ticked up in the second as they narrowly outshot the Fuel 12 to 11. The scoreless game continued until an opportunity awarded itself on a hooking minor at 7:05 by Kalamazoo.
On the second power play of the game, the Fuel scored their first goal of the game off the stick of former Wing's player, Brandon Saigeon at 8:09. The goal was assisted by Bryan Lemos and Kevin Lombardi.
The period ended 1-0 with the Fuel taking their first lead in regulation this season.
3RD PERIOD
Despite the low shot count of only nine total shots, it was an eventful final frame at Wings Event Center.
It was a clean period as no penalties were assessed but the Wings had not one, but two disallowed goals in the period, including one with 23 seconds left in regulation in a 6 on 5 opportunity with the goalie pulled.
The Fuel hung on for the 1-0 win, giving Ben Gaudreau his first professional shutout.
