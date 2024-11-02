K-Wings Edged by Fuel in Defensive Battle Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Indy Fuel (2-4-0-0), 1-0, in a tight defensive battle at Wings Event Center Saturday.

Indy scored the game's only goal at the 8:09 mark of the second period on the power play.

The K-Wings appeared to tie the game twice in the third period (7:53 & 19:37), but both goals were overturned by the officials.

Ty Young (1-1-0-0) was fantastic made 36 saves in the game, and allowed just one goal in defeat.

Kalamazoo next heads to Bloomington, Ill. for its first-ever matchup with the Bloomington Bison on Friday at 8:00 p.m. (7 CST).

The K-Wings' next home game is the Military Appreciation Game versus the Toledo Walleye at 3:00 p.m. EST Sunday at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition K-Wings hat. Click HERE to secure your tickets now.

