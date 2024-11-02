Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 8:10 PM at Maverik Center in the final game of a two-game series. The Americans dropped the first game on Friday night 5-1. The Americans are still winless on the year at 0-4-1, last overall in the Mountain Division. Utah enters tonight's game 3-1-0, they are fifth in the Mountain Division.

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 11/9/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

About Last Night: The Americans scored the first goal of the game on Friday night, Liam Gorman (1) with his first professional goal to give the Americans a 1-0 lead, but that was it offensively, as Utah scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory on Friday night. Utah outshot the Americans 15-6 in the opening period and had five power play opportunities compared to one for the Americans. The Grizzlies ended up with eight power play chances for the game (1-for-8), while the Americans were shutout on the power play (0-for-4). The Grizzlies had 40 shots for the game, while the Americans managed just 26. Neal Shea led the Grizzlies with eight shots on goal. Kyle Crnkovic led the Americans with seven shots on net. The seven shots by Crnkovic were the most by an Americans player in a game this season. The Americans have been held to one goal or less in three of their first five games this season.

Thornton makes second straight start : Americans AHL contracted goaltender Anson Thornton made his second straight start suffering the loss on Friday night. Thornton stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced, suffering the loss (0-2-1). The game was closer than the final score showed. Utah held a 3-1 lead late in the final period before Neil Shea scored an empty net goal to put the game away. The Grizzlies would add another with 1:06 left on the clock and won the game 5-1. Anson Thornton has played better than his numbers show this season (4.42 GAA and a 0.881 SV %). The rookie goalie has four games total in the American Hockey League, all with the Tucson Roadrunners in the 23-24 season (2-1-0).

Power Play Struggles: The Americans have not scored a power play goal since the opening game of the season in Tulsa. Four straight games without a power play goal. The Americans rank 28th overall in the league on the power play at 6.3 % (1-for 16). Only the Indy Fuel have struggled more with the man advantage going 0-for-17 this season.

Rookie celebrates first career goal: Americans rookie forward Liam Gorman scored his first professional goal on Friday night deflecting home an Andrew Nielsen shot in the opening period to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. It marked the second straight game that an Allen Americans rookie forward has scored his first career goal. Rookie Will Gavin scored his first professional goal on Wednesday night in the Americans 5-4 overtime loss to Wichita.

Comparing Allen and Utah:

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2-1

Away: 0-2-0

Overall: 0-4-1

Last 10: 0-4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (3) Brayden Watts

Points: (4) Brayden Watts

+/-: (0) Riley Ginnell

PIM's: (13) Artyom Kulakov

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 1-0-0

Away: 2-1-0

Overall: 3-1-0

Last 10: 3-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (4) Neil Shea

Assists: (4) Luke Manning

Points: (7) Neil Shea

+/-: (+4) Cole Gallant

PIM's (9) Nick Pastorious

