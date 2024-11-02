Americans Still Looking for Their First Win After a 5-1 Loss to Utah

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (0-4-1), ECHL affiliate, of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped a 5-1 game to the Utah Grizzlies (3-1-0) on Friday night at the Maverik Center in the first of a two-game weekend series.

For the second game in a row, the Americans scored the first goal of the game but were not able to get a win. Utah scored a pair of goals separated by less than a minute late in the opening period and that would be enough to earn the win as Allen was held to just one goal in the game.

The Grizzlies had five power play opportunities in the opening frame compared to just one for the Americans. The Grizzlies had eight for the game (1-for-8). The Americans had a total of four power plays (0-for-4).

Americans' goaltender Anson Thornton kept the Americans in the game, stopping 35 of 39 Utah shots. Utah starter Adam Scheel stopped 25 of 26 Allen shots to earn the victory and the number one star of the game.

Allen fell to 0-2 on the road this season, outscored by the opposition 13-3 in the two road losses.

Game 2 of the two game weekend series is Saturday night in Utah. Game time is 8:10 PM CDT. The pregame show on Mixlr.com and Flo Hockey is at 7:50 PM.

They Said It:

Head Coach B.J Adams: "We took too many penalties tonight that killed our momentum five-on-five, which was the strongest part of our game, and the best this season. Our power play needs to find us a goal."

Spencer Asuchak: Anson (Thornton) played really well in front of us tonight, and we couldn't get him more than one goal. The early penalties really hurt what we were trying to build on in the opening period"

Three Stars:

1. UTA - A. Scheel

2. UTA - N. Shea

3. UTA - G. Fairbrother

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.