Knight Monsters Get Ambushed Early, Fall 6-1 to Idaho

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters lost to the Idaho Steelheads 6-1 at home in game two of their three-game series. They allowed four goals in the first period, one on the power play, and couldn't regroup en route to their worst loss of the young season.

The trouble started early in the first, as Idaho forward Lynden McCallum scored a power play goal just four minutes in. And 50 seconds later, Justin Ertel doubled the lead with his second goal of the season.

The Steelheads continued the barrage minutes after, as Connor MacEachern scored his fourth goal of the year and Brendan Hoffman made it 4-0 with under eight minutes to go in the opening frame.

A minute later and with the Knight Monsters on the power play, defender Samuel Mayer suffered an injury and did not return to the game.

The contest continued after a delay in action, and Idaho tacked on one more goal with a power play strike by Ty Pelton-Byce. The Knight Monsters would get on the board under a minute later however, as Jake McGrew scored his first of the season to make it 5-1.

The final goal of the game was scored by Hank Crone with 7:20 to go in the third period, and it put a capper on a dominant performance by Idaho.

Tahoe netminder Justin Robbins made his pro debut and first start in the ECHL, and finished with 23 saves on 29 shots seen.

Tahoe concludes their series with Idaho on Saturday, November 2, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.

