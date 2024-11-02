Mavericks Look to Bounce Back in Tonight's Game vs. Fort Wayne Komets; Daniel Amesbury Set for Highly Anticipated Debut

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are back in action tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena, determined to respond after last night's 4-1 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets. Tonight's game marks an especially exciting moment for fans as forward Daniel Amesbury makes his Mavericks debut-facing off against his former team, the Komets.

Known for his physical play and relentless energy, Amesbury's addition is expected to bring a boost to the Mavericks' lineup and a spark for tonight's rematch. The game kicks off at 6:00PM, with doors opening at 5:00PM.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now to witness Amesbury's debut and the Mavericks' effort to rebound. Tickets are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

