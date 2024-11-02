Rush's Comeback Falls One Short in Wichita

November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(WICHITA, Kan.)- Despite a furious comeback in the back half of the game, the Rush came up one goal short in a 3-2 defeat against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday.

Wichita scored three times in a span of 7:37 in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. From that point on, Rapid City seized control of the game and started to produce offensively. Trevor Janicke took advantage of a fortunate bounce to score a power play goal while unmarked in front of the Thunder net, giving the Rush life late in the second period.

The Rush's third period was its best, and it led to the captain cashing in his first Rush goal. Ryan Wagner took a centering pass from Chaz Smedsrud and wired a one-timer to the left side of the net. However, the 3-2 score would stick for the final 3:19 of the game.

In only his second Rush game, Smedsrud provided the primary assist on both Rapid City goals. The newest member of the roster also earned first line and power play opportunities.

This is the third one-goal decision the Rush has suffered in just the last four games. The third period continues to be the team's best period. Six of the ten goals scored on the season have come in the third.

Connor Murphy settled in after the rough patch in the second period for a 30-for-33 performance. Aaron Dell made 25 saves and earned the win for Wichita. The Rush's 27 shots on goal is its lowest output of the young season.

Rapid City closes out its only trip to Wichita on Sunday afternoon before heading home to face Kansas City in a three-game series.

Next game: Sunday, November 3 at Wichita. 1:05 p.m. MST puck drop from INTRUST Bank Center in Wichita, Kan.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

