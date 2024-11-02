Rush's Comeback Falls One Short in Wichita
November 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(WICHITA, Kan.)- Despite a furious comeback in the back half of the game, the Rush came up one goal short in a 3-2 defeat against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday.
Wichita scored three times in a span of 7:37 in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. From that point on, Rapid City seized control of the game and started to produce offensively. Trevor Janicke took advantage of a fortunate bounce to score a power play goal while unmarked in front of the Thunder net, giving the Rush life late in the second period.
The Rush's third period was its best, and it led to the captain cashing in his first Rush goal. Ryan Wagner took a centering pass from Chaz Smedsrud and wired a one-timer to the left side of the net. However, the 3-2 score would stick for the final 3:19 of the game.
In only his second Rush game, Smedsrud provided the primary assist on both Rapid City goals. The newest member of the roster also earned first line and power play opportunities.
This is the third one-goal decision the Rush has suffered in just the last four games. The third period continues to be the team's best period. Six of the ten goals scored on the season have come in the third.
Connor Murphy settled in after the rough patch in the second period for a 30-for-33 performance. Aaron Dell made 25 saves and earned the win for Wichita. The Rush's 27 shots on goal is its lowest output of the young season.
Rapid City closes out its only trip to Wichita on Sunday afternoon before heading home to face Kansas City in a three-game series.
Next game: Sunday, November 3 at Wichita. 1:05 p.m. MST puck drop from INTRUST Bank Center in Wichita, Kan.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2024
- Thunder Extends Winning Streak to Five with Victory on Saturday - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayne Komets in Shootout, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Give Sellout Crowd Improbable Ending in 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- A Perfect Week for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Beat Cincinnati 5-4 in Back-And-Forth Goal Frenzy Matchup - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Pick up One Point in Overtime Loss to Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bison Can't Nail It Down, Lose to Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Thunder Fall to Lions in Shootout, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Hand Wings First Loss of Season - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Edged by Fuel in Defensive Battle Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush's Comeback Falls One Short in Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Stun South Carolina in OT and Improve to 5-1 - Florida Everblades
- Millman, Maier Burn Former Team as Mariners Shut out Royals - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Rally in Greenville, Win 5-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Look to Bounce Back in Tonight's Game vs. Fort Wayne Komets; Daniel Amesbury Set for Highly Anticipated Debut - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 2, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Thunder Hosts Rush this Evening for Blippi Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #6 Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Tyson Feist to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Jayden Lee Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Still Looking for Their First Win After a 5-1 Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Lifts Idaho to Victory Over Tahoe, 6-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Get Ambushed Early, Fall 6-1 to Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush's Comeback Falls One Short in Wichita
- Rush Game Notes: November 2, 2024 at Wichita Thunder
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder