Walker Plays Overtime Hero as Wild Beat Wolves 3-2
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild trailed with under five minutes to play at Allstate Arena Saturday night, but Nick Swaney tied the game and Sammy Walker scored in overtime to lift the visitors to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead 16:26 into the contest following a give-and-go passing play between Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan. After Joe Hicketts forced a turnover along the wall, Fogarty left a puck off for Petan, who sent a return feed to Fogarty for a one-timer past Pyotr Kochetkov (16 saves).
The Wild took the one-goal lead and a 12-7 shot advantage into the first intermission.
Chicago tied the game at 1-1 when Mackenzie MacEachern jammed a shot under Zane McIntyre (25 saves) on the power play 7:02 into the second period.
The Wolves took the lead 3:50 later when Ryan Suzuki slashed through the Wild defense and put the puck past McIntyre.
Iowa kept the margin at one goal with a two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill in the later stages of the second period.
The Wild trailed 2-1 and each team had 15 shots after 40 minutes.
Swaney tied the game at 2-2 with 3:57 to play. Simon Johansson pinched down from the point into the right corner and freed the puck up for Swaney, whose centering pass hit the skate of Wolves defender and bounced past the right pad of Kochetkov.
Walker and the Wild pulled out the victory 2:22 into overtime. Petan laid a puck off for Walker, who walked into the right circle and beat Kochetkov under the blocker to seal the win. Michael Milne earned a secondary assist on the game-winner.
Chicago outshot Iowa 27-19. The Wild were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Wolves went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023
- Say Hello to the Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Walker Plays Overtime Hero as Wild Beat Wolves 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Fall at Home After Cooley's 45-Save Performance - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Rout Comets in Season Series Finale - Rochester Americans
- Ads End Streak in Rockford - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Fall to Wild 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Jeremie Biakabutuka Signs ATO with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Routs Bridgeport, 8-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2015 with 5-3 Victory Over Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lapierre, Bears Trick Checkers 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Andreoff, Dufour Each Score On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Defeated by Americans, 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Monsters' Road Trip Ends with 3-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Didier's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Stunned by Phantoms' 3rd Period Comeback - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Announce Winners of 2022-23 Team Awards - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins with Eye Towards Extending Streak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Screw City Showdown, Live Jersey Auction Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Four Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Ronnie Attard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #70 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Clinch Home Ice, Complete Comeback with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Roar Back to Topple San Jose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Bourque's Hat Trick Guides Stars Past Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Admirals Fall to IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Defeat Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Calgary Doubles Up on San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Drop Series Opener Against Texas In Return To Tucson Arena Friday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Keep Rolling in San Diego - Calgary Wranglers
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2023 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.