Walker Plays Overtime Hero as Wild Beat Wolves 3-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild trailed with under five minutes to play at Allstate Arena Saturday night, but Nick Swaney tied the game and Sammy Walker scored in overtime to lift the visitors to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead 16:26 into the contest following a give-and-go passing play between Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan. After Joe Hicketts forced a turnover along the wall, Fogarty left a puck off for Petan, who sent a return feed to Fogarty for a one-timer past Pyotr Kochetkov (16 saves).

The Wild took the one-goal lead and a 12-7 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Chicago tied the game at 1-1 when Mackenzie MacEachern jammed a shot under Zane McIntyre (25 saves) on the power play 7:02 into the second period.

The Wolves took the lead 3:50 later when Ryan Suzuki slashed through the Wild defense and put the puck past McIntyre.

Iowa kept the margin at one goal with a two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill in the later stages of the second period.

The Wild trailed 2-1 and each team had 15 shots after 40 minutes.

Swaney tied the game at 2-2 with 3:57 to play. Simon Johansson pinched down from the point into the right corner and freed the puck up for Swaney, whose centering pass hit the skate of Wolves defender and bounced past the right pad of Kochetkov.

Walker and the Wild pulled out the victory 2:22 into overtime. Petan laid a puck off for Walker, who walked into the right circle and beat Kochetkov under the blocker to seal the win. Michael Milne earned a secondary assist on the game-winner.

Chicago outshot Iowa 27-19. The Wild were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Wolves went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m.

