Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they skate at GIANT Center for the first time in April, hosting the Charlotte Checkers.

Charlotte Checkers (36-24-5-3) vs. Hershey Bears (42-17-5-4)

April 8, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 69 | GIANT Center

Referees: Riley Brace (#90), Patrick Hanrahan (#52)

Linespersons: Tommy George (#61), Bob Goodman (#90)

Tonight's Promotion:

Berks Ham Shoot

All fans are welcome postgame to take part in the Berks Ham Shoot for a chance to win a holiday ham

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears got back in the win column last night, claiming a 3-2 decision at Springfield. Hendrix Lapierre opened the scoring for Hershey just 2:11 into the game as he was credited with a goal that bounced off Springfield defender Hunter Skinner and into the net. The T-Birds tied the game after video review at 13:45, but Garrett Pilon scored on a turnover before the period ended to give Hershey a 2-1 lead. Springfield equalized at 3:34 of the second period, but the game remained deadlocked until Sam Anas struck for the game-winning marker on the power play at 5:34 of the third period to put Hershey ahead 3-2. Hunter Shepard secured the win for Hershey in goal, finishing with a season-high 37 saves. Charlotte played last night at Lehigh Valley, falling 5-2 to the Phantoms. Charlotte enters tonight's game just 3-4-2-1 over its past 10 outings.

LAPPY LIGHTING THE LAMP:

After going 15 games without a goal, Hendrix Lapierre has found his scoring touch, striking for two goals in his previous five outings, including tallying the game's opening goal last night. Lapierre has three points in the previous five games, and he's collected 27 points (12g, 15a) in 57 games this season. He has goals in his last two head-to-head contests with Charlotte. Overall, the Bears are 20-4-1-0 when Lapierre gets on the scoresheet.

CHECK MATE:

In six games versus the Checkers this season, the Bears own a 2-2-1-1 record in head-to-head play. Hershey is 1-1-0-0 at GIANT Center versus Charlotte this season, earning a 4-2 win on Dec. 6, but falling 3-1 on Jan. 7. Hershey's Mike Vecchione (3g, 4a), and Charlotte's Riley Nash (4g, 3a) lead their respective clubs in scoring in the season series, while Hershey's Zach Fucale has recorded both of the Bears wins between the pipes. Charlotte's goaltending duties versus Hershey have been split by Alex Lyon and Mack Guzda, however Lyon is currently on recall to the NHL's Florida Panthers. The two teams conclude the season series on Tuesday at GIANT Center.

CONACHER THE CHECKER:

Charlotte's roster features recent veteran addition Cory Conacher. The 33-year-old has a vast resume of success at the AHL level including winning the league's MVP award and claiming the Calder Cup with Norfolk in 2012. He helped Syracuse to the Calder Cup Final in 2017 and led the league in playoff goals (12) that year, but his club was defeated by Todd Nelson and Dylan McIlrarth's Grand Rapids Griffins. Conacher has six points (3g, 3a) in 12 games since joining the Checkers in March, including a goal and an assist in last night's loss at Lehigh Valley. In his career versus Hershey, Conacher has scored 25 points (11g, 14a) in 22 head-to-head matchups.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey returns home tonight after going 4-1-0-0 on a five-game road trip. In that stretch the Bears were 20-for-20 on the penalty kill...The Bears enter tonight one point behind Providence for the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference lead. The Bruins host Hartford this evening... Sam Anas' goal last night was his fifth game-winning goal of the season, a new career-best for the veteran. Anas has six goals in nine games since returning from injury on Mar. 17, with three of those being deciding markers...Mike Vecchione needs two goals to reach 100 in his pro career...Hershey has 21 wins on home ice, the most in the Eastern Conference, however the Bears are just 5-4-0-1 in its previous 10 games at GIANT Center.

