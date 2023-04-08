Wranglers Keep Rolling in San Diego

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers improved to 11-0-1 in their last 12 games with a 4-2 decision against the Gulls on Friday night in San Diego.

Ben Jones notched his 17th goal of the season, while Ilya Solovyov scored his fourth tally from the blueline for Calgary. Matthew Phillips scored his 14th game winning goal of the season and extended his point streak to eight games, a span in which he has 15 points (7g, 8a). Brett Sutter scored into the empty net, while Clark Bishop added a pair of helpers and has registered six points in his last five games (2g, 4a).

Dustin Wolf turned aside 22 of 24 shots he faced to pick up his 41st win between the pipes for Calgary.

CGY Goal Scorers: Ben Jones - Ilya Solovyov - Matthew Phillips - Brett Sutter (EN)

The first period started with a bang, with Mitch McLain dropping the mitts with Dmitry Osipov 2:39 into the game.

Calgary would take three more penalties in the frame, and it would cost them. The Gulls got on the board first on the powerplay, as Glenn Gawdin whacked home a one-timer in front of the net to give San Diego the lead.

1-0 after 20 minutes.

Calgary had a better second period and battled back to even the score.

On a Wranglers penalty-kill, Jones rushed up the ice with the puck and walked in on the Gulls net, snapping home a perfectly placed shot past Gulls goaltender Calle Clang to tie the game. It's the third short-handed goal of the season for Jones and his second in the last three games.

San Diego would regain the lead at the 9:55 mark, as Dylan Sikura finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play for his 18th goal of the season to give the Gulls a 2-1 lead.

However, late in the period, Solovyov fired a shot through a screen and past Clang to tie the game once again.

2-2 through 40 minutes.

The game remained tied for most of the third period, but the Wranglers would strike late in the final frame.

Phillips showed tremendous tenacity tracking down a loose puck, stripping it from a Gulls defender and skating in all alone on net, quickly shoveling a shot through the legs of Clang to take the lead.

Sutter would add an insurance marker, scoring his 14th goal of the season with nine seconds remaining to seal the deal for Calgary.

4-2 the final score.

The Wranglers and Gulls meet for the final time this season on Saturday night. Puck drop 8pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.