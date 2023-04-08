Wolves Fall to Wild 3-2 in OT

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves continued their scorching play by earning a point with an overtime loss to the Iowa Wild 3-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The defending Calder Cup champion Wolves had their six-game winning streak snapped but ran their points streak to a season-high eight contests behind goals from Mackenzie MacEachern and Ryan Suzuki.

Sammy Walker scored the winner in overtime for the Wild.

Iowa struck first when Steven Fogarty found the back of the net following a turnover late in the opening period.

The Wolves turned the game around in the second. First, MacEachern evened things at 1-1 with a power-play goal. The veteran forward took a pass from Tuukka Tieksola and stuffed the puck past Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre from just outside the right post. In addition to Tieksola, Ronan Seeley earned an assist on MacEachern's ninth goal of the season. MacEachern also extended his points streak to five games.

A short time later, Suzuki gave the Wolves the lead with a terrific individual effort. The forward scooped up the puck at his own blue line, skated through the neutral zone and into the Wild zone before wending his way through three defenders and beat McIntyre to the glove side. On Suzuki's 13th goal of the season, Malte Stromwall and Griffin Mendel were awarded assists. Stromwall also extended his points streak to five consecutive contests.

Iowa tied it late in the third on a goal by Nick Swaney and Walker won it.

Pyotr Kochetkov (16 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while McIntyre (25 saves) earned the victory for the Wild.

The Wolves dropped to 32-28-5-3 on the season and Iowa improved to 33-26-5-5.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.