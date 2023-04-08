Wolves Fall to Wild 3-2 in OT
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves continued their scorching play by earning a point with an overtime loss to the Iowa Wild 3-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
The defending Calder Cup champion Wolves had their six-game winning streak snapped but ran their points streak to a season-high eight contests behind goals from Mackenzie MacEachern and Ryan Suzuki.
Sammy Walker scored the winner in overtime for the Wild.
Iowa struck first when Steven Fogarty found the back of the net following a turnover late in the opening period.
The Wolves turned the game around in the second. First, MacEachern evened things at 1-1 with a power-play goal. The veteran forward took a pass from Tuukka Tieksola and stuffed the puck past Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre from just outside the right post. In addition to Tieksola, Ronan Seeley earned an assist on MacEachern's ninth goal of the season. MacEachern also extended his points streak to five games.
A short time later, Suzuki gave the Wolves the lead with a terrific individual effort. The forward scooped up the puck at his own blue line, skated through the neutral zone and into the Wild zone before wending his way through three defenders and beat McIntyre to the glove side. On Suzuki's 13th goal of the season, Malte Stromwall and Griffin Mendel were awarded assists. Stromwall also extended his points streak to five consecutive contests.
Iowa tied it late in the third on a goal by Nick Swaney and Walker won it.
Pyotr Kochetkov (16 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while McIntyre (25 saves) earned the victory for the Wild.
The Wolves dropped to 32-28-5-3 on the season and Iowa improved to 33-26-5-5.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023
- Annunen, Vande Sompel Drive Colorado To 4-0 Win Over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- Say Hello to the Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Walker Plays Overtime Hero as Wild Beat Wolves 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Fall at Home After Cooley's 45-Save Performance - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Rout Comets in Season Series Finale - Rochester Americans
- Ads End Streak in Rockford - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Fall to Wild 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Jeremie Biakabutuka Signs ATO with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Routs Bridgeport, 8-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2015 with 5-3 Victory Over Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lapierre, Bears Trick Checkers 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Andreoff, Dufour Each Score On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Defeated by Americans, 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Monsters' Road Trip Ends with 3-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Didier's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Stunned by Phantoms' 3rd Period Comeback - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Announce Winners of 2022-23 Team Awards - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins with Eye Towards Extending Streak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Screw City Showdown, Live Jersey Auction Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Four Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Ronnie Attard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #70 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Clinch Home Ice, Complete Comeback with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Roar Back to Topple San Jose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Bourque's Hat Trick Guides Stars Past Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Admirals Fall to IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Defeat Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Calgary Doubles Up on San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Drop Series Opener Against Texas In Return To Tucson Arena Friday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Keep Rolling in San Diego - Calgary Wranglers
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2023 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.