Lapierre, Bears Trick Checkers 5-2
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) Hendrix Lapierre tallied each of his team's first three goals to complete his first career multi-goal game and first pro hat trick as the Hershey Bears (43-17-5-4) picked up a 5-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers (36-25-5-3) on Saturday night at GIANT Center.
The victory, along with a 5-3 Providence Bruins loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack, has allowed Hershey to regain first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
Lapierre scored his 13th of the season just 2:58 into the first period with seconds remaining in Hershey's first power play of the night, after Mack Guzda initially stopped Vincent Iorio's shot, but Lapierre pounced on the loose puck in the paint and stashed it home to put the Bears ahead 1-0. Julian Napravnik earned the secondary assist, extending the rookie's point streak to five games (4g, 2a).
Charlotte evened the score at 13:54 when Dennis Cesana's shot ricocheted off the skates of Dylan McIlrath and past Zach Fucale.
Lapierre scored again with the man advantage when he took a pass from Fucale and skated up the right side before beating Guzda at 9:30 to put Hershey up 2-1.
The Checkers answered with a goal of their own on the man advantage at 15:59 from Gerry Mayhew.
Late in the frame, Lapierre tallied again, backhanding the puck past a sprawled Guzda at 17:09 to complete his first professional hat trick. Mason Morelli and Henrik Rybinski picked up assists. The three-goal performance was the first by a Bears player since Axel Jonsson-Fjallby managed the feat on Jan. 22, 2022 vs. Hartford.
The Bears added a pair of goals in the third period when Mike Sgarbossa teamed up with Shane Gersich and put home his 21st of the season to make it a 4-2 game at 9:14, with a secondary assist going to Matt Strome, and Gersich capped the scoring with an empty-net goal from Strome and McIlrath at 18:48.
Shots finished 36-32 in favor of the Checkers. Fucale went 34-for-36 in the win, his 21st of the season; Guzda was 27-for-31 for Charlotte. The Bears were 2-for-3 on the power play; the Checkers finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Charlotte Checkers again on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears logo chip, courtesy of Fairview Golf Course. Tuesday's game is also a TRULY Takeover Tuesday - fans can come to Section 110 for $16 TRULY and empanada specials, samplings, giveaways, and a chance to win TRULY-branded hockey gear. Purchase tickets for the game.
