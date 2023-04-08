Jeremie Biakabutuka Signs ATO with Griffins
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka (bee-OCK-ah-buh-TOO-kuh) to an amateur tryout.
Biakabutuka joins the Griffins after posting a career-high 42 points (17-25-42) in 56 regular-season games with the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). A year ago, the 21-year-old reached the QMJHL finals with Charlottetown and accumulated four assists in 15 playoff appearances. The 6-foot-4 defenseman suited up for 266 contests in the QMJHL from 2018-23, totaling 40 goals, 78 assists and 199 penalty minutes. Biakabutuka, a Longueuil, Quebec native, was invited to the 2022 Detroit Red Wings training camp in Traverse City, Mich., skating in one NHL preseason game on Sept. 28, 2022 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Biakabutuka's uncle is Tshimanga Biakabutuka, who played football at the University of Michigan from 1993-95 before being drafted with the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 1996 NFL Draft.
