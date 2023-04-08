Monsters' Road Trip Ends with 3-1 Loss to Senators

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Saturday night at CAA Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 31-30-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Mikael Pyyhtia scored first at 12:39 of the opening period assisted by Justin Richards, but Belleville's Jake Lucchini responded with a tally at 13:32 leaving the game tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Senators added a marker from Jacob Larsson at 12:49 of the middle frame sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Belleville's Cole Cassels sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:33 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 36 saves in defeat while Belleville's Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves for the win.

The Monsters return home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday, April 10, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 - - 1 BEL 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 22 0/3 6/6 12 min / 6 inf BEL 39 0/6 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 36 2 7-10-2 BEL Merilainen W 21 1 2-0-0 Cleveland Record: 31-30-5-2, 6th North Division Belleville Record: 29-30-6-4, 7th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.