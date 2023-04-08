Firebirds' Rookies Shine Bright In 2-1 Win Over Condors

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night by the final score of 2-1. Rookie forwards Tye Kartye and Ville Petman each scored while Chris Driedger made 25 saves to get the Firebirds back in the win column.

The Condors got the goal scoring started just 1:04 into the game on a seeing eye shot by Cam Dineen. The goal was Dineen's sixth goal of the season and his eighth point against Coachella Valley this season.

Tye Kartye tied the game early in the second period. Cameron Hughes and Ryker Evans teamed up to give Kartye the puck, sending him around the offensive zone before putting it between the glove and leg pad of Olivier Rodrigue. Kartye leads all rookies in scoring, netting his 27th goal of the season and 55th point.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the night 7:07 into the third period. Jimmy Schuldt turned the puck towards the net and off Rodrigue's pad. The puck caromed onto the stick of Ville Petman who drove it home to make it 2-1 Coachella Valley. The goal was Petman's tenth of the year and went down as the game-winner.

8,356 were in attendance on Fan Appreciation Night as Chris Driedger made 25 saves to help Coachella Valley improve to a record of 47-15-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill finished 2-for-2.

