Canucks Defeat Reign in Overtime
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Cole Krygier and Alex Laferriere each scored their first professional goals in the third period for the Ontario Reign (33-29-5-1), but the team was unable to hold on to a late lead and suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (38-23-3-4) in the first game of a weekend series at the Abbotsford Centre on Friday night. Lias Andersson also had a goal and an assist for the Reign in a losing effort, while TJ Tynan posted a pair of assists.
Ontario's point earned, combined with an overtime loss by the San Jose Barracuda to Colorado, clinched the team a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Reign have four games remaining in the 2022-23 regular season and can finish as high as fifth place in the Pacific Division.
Date: April 7, 2023
Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC
Three Stars -
1. Linus Karlsson (ABB)
2. Lias Andersson (ONT)
3. Tristen Nielson (ABB)
W: Arturs Silovs
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre
