Canucks Defeat Reign in Overtime

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Cole Krygier and Alex Laferriere each scored their first professional goals in the third period for the Ontario Reign (33-29-5-1), but the team was unable to hold on to a late lead and suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (38-23-3-4) in the first game of a weekend series at the Abbotsford Centre on Friday night. Lias Andersson also had a goal and an assist for the Reign in a losing effort, while TJ Tynan posted a pair of assists.

Ontario's point earned, combined with an overtime loss by the San Jose Barracuda to Colorado, clinched the team a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Reign have four games remaining in the 2022-23 regular season and can finish as high as fifth place in the Pacific Division.

Date: April 7, 2023

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Three Stars -

1. Linus Karlsson (ABB)

2. Lias Andersson (ONT)

3. Tristen Nielson (ABB)

W: Arturs Silovs

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.