Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (32-26-5-5; 74 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (32-28-4-3; 71 points)

The Iowa Wild travel to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves in the second game of a home-and-home series Saturday at 7 p.m.

TRACKING PETAN

Iowa Wild forward Nic Petan enters Saturday's game leading the team in points (23-35=58). Petan ranks T-2nd among Wild skaters in goals and second in assists. He is also riding an eight-game point streak, with 15 points (6-9=15) over that span. Petan needs two assists over the final three games of the regular season to tie his AHL career-high (37), set during the 2017-18 season with the Manitoba Moose.

IOWA STREAKS

- The Wild have played 19 back-to-back sets this season

- Iowa has one back-to-back remaining next weekend against Texas

- The Wild are 10-5-2-2 in the second game of back-to-backs

- Iowa is 2-1-0-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets when playing Chicago

CHICAGO STREAKS

- Mackenzie MacEachern (2-6=8), Zach Senyshyn (0-4=4), Malte Stromwall (0-6=6), and Vasily Ponomarev (4-4=8) each enter Saturday's game riding four-game point streaks

- Zachary Sawchenko has won each of his last four starts

- The Wolves are on a six-game winning streak

