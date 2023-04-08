Calgary Doubles Up on San Diego

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Calgary Wranglers tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 20-46-2-1 and 9-23-2-1 at home.

Glenn Gawdin notched his third power-play goal in in hist last four games 9:11 into the first period, leading all active Gulls with seven man-advantage tallies scored with San Diego this season. The Richmond, BC native accounts for 40% (4-for-10) of the team's power-play goals over their last ten games and is averaging 1.4 points-per-game with 4-3=7 points over his last five contests.

Chase Priskie earned a helper (0-1=1) for 2-1=3 points in his last two games. The blueliner owns 7-6=13 points in his first 13 games in a Gulls sweater, notching the most goals and points among San Diego skaters since his debut with the team on Mar. 4.

Dylan Sikura scored a 4-on-4 goal 9:55 into the middle frame, recording 1-3=4 points in his last two games and registering 2-5=7 points over his last six contests.

Michael Del Zotto pushed his assist steak into a fourth game (0-5=5), tying an American Hockey League career-best for assists in consecutive games (one additional time: Jan. 15-22, 2011 with the Connecticut Whale).

Chase De Leo posted an assist for 2-4=6 points in his last six games, while Drew Helleson also earned a helper (0-1=1) for 13 assists this season.

The Gulls went 1-for-5 on the power play tonight, recording six power-play goals goals over their last 15 man-advantage opportunities and 10 power-play goals over their last 10 contests (10-for-39).

Calle Clang made a career-high 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

The Gulls host the Calgary Wranglers in their annual Fan Appreciation Night and final home game of the season tomorrow, Apr. 8 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto

On his team's effort against Calgary

Yeah, I mean, we've preached consistency, at least since I've been here. First place team, veteran team. Loved our compete, we had that two nights ago, oh sorry, two games ago in Iowa. That's how we have to play every night. We may not get the results, but we play that way every night we give ourselves a chance to win. You saw the group come together. Os (Gulls forward Dmitry Osipov) with a big fight in the first, JP (Gulls forward Jacob Perreault) sticking up for Reg (Gulls forward Pavol Regenda) in the third. Stuff like that, you know, bringing the group together. Just our compete from the start of the game to the end was...that has to be the new norm. So, we have three games left. Hopefully, we can control that in those three games and continue some momentum going into next season.

On the team's continued success on the power play

I mean, we just kind of gelled right away. Prisk (Gulls defenseman Chase Priskie) comes in, he's got a heavy shot. Sikky (Gulls forward Dylan Sikura) is an elite playmaker on the half wall. Just...we kind of see the game the same way and we just gelled. It's not really, I think, anything different. I think just all power-play guys kind of knowing their roles on the unit and executing.

On Calle Clang's presence in net

Yeah, absolutely. He's calm again. I guess that's his demeanor. I guess it wasn't a one off. So, he played well again; very calming presence. At least on the back end, we've talked to him about certain plays. Even between, you know, TV timeouts, he's coming in, he's very vocal. So, it just makes the game that much easier.

On the team's final home game tomorrow

Hopefully with two points. Hopefully, the same effort tonight, just with two points. You know, the support we've gotten here, even though the results haven't been I think what anyone's liked. The overwhelming support we've had here has been fantastic. These fans are amazing. They come night in, night out, so hopefully tomorrow we get the two points and salute them for their support this season.

Forward Chase De Leo

On the loss to Calgary

I liked our game. Starting off with (Dmitry) Osipov getting us going and then (Jacob) Perreault standing up for our teammates and, obviously, we like to see a win on the on the scoreboard, but it goes almost further, I think. in the scheme of things when you're standing up for each other out there. I mean, we have a tight group. Hasn't been the season we wanted, obviously, success-wise, but I think it's just going to be a pretty important, these last three games, to show our character and stick together.

On teammates standing up for one another

Yeah, it's important, especially in a tough season, not many victories. So, it's about finding the small wins and the small positive takeaways, and that was certainly a couple of them tonight, for sure

On the team's continued power-play success

Yeah, it's important. We're the only five guys that are out there on the power play. We're relied upon to create some offense so, it's nice to get rewarded, obviously, and help the team build some momentum when we're out there. And that's our main goal. So, I'm glad it worked out early tonight.

On the confidence of the power-play units

Especially when you're clicking, it's almost kind of like second nature. The brain kind of shuts off and the puck is just moving. So, nice to build some chemistry here, kind of on the back half of the year with the same units and the same guys. And hopefully just keep that confidence going these last three games.

On the team's final home game tomorrow

Yeah, you know, it's been a tough year, like I said, so I think we owe it to our fans. It'd be nice to get a win. Going into the summer for them and just for them sticking with us all year. I know it's been kind of a tough one. Lots of ups and downs, but they've stuck through with us and stuck through it all. So, they're America's finest fans for a reason and we love their support. So I think we owe them a win tomorrow.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On team's play after Wednesday

I thought we played real competitive game. You know, went down to the wire. They score in the last three minutes. We get the first goal tonight and, you know, they tie it up. We come back, 2-1, and they tie it up. I thought we played you know, really a hell of a hockey game. I thought the people that came to watch it saw real competitive game. Both goalies, I thought, played pretty good. A lot of power plays on both sides. I thought our special teams was good. We were 1-for-5 and they were 0-for-6. We fell short was our 5-on-5 game.

On penalty kill

I thought (we) did a pretty good job of keeping them to the outside. I thought Jason (Gulls assistant coach Jason Clarke) put a good game plan together tonight. They didn't really have a lot of really good looks. I think through the neutral zone and their entries, they had a hard time getting in at times and when we had an opportunity to clear the puck we got it down 200 feet which you know, when we were having trouble, we weren't doing that before.

On Calle Clang's performance

Yeah, you know, he was good. You know, he got the win in Iowa. Thought he played real well there and, you know, he saw a different team tonight. You know, a bigger team, kind of a team that kind of packed it in in the blue and you know, a couple of saves he probably wants back there. But you know, overall, I thought he did a pretty good job.

On team coming together

It's kind of all part of the game guys having each other's back and I thought we did a good job of that tonight. They're a physical team and they've got players on the other side that know what to do with that and it was good that we answered the bell.

On tomorrow's game

Well, you know, let's go get a win. Bring it out. You know, I wish we could add a better year for them, but you know, that's sports. And like, get a win here tomorrow. You know, kind of carry it into next year.

