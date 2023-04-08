Crunch Downed by Rocket, 5-3
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 34-25-6-4 on the season and 2-4-1-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 8-of-12 shots before being relieved by Max Lagace in the second period. Lagace went on to stop all 19 shots he faced. Kevin Poulin recorded the win turning aside 36-of-39 shots between the pipes for the Rocket.
Syracuse and Laval both scored on their lone power play opportunities.
Syracuse jumped out to a quick lead just 1:14 into the game. Simon Ryfors passed the puck up to Jack Thompson who walked the blue line and fired in a long shot from the point.Jan Mysak evened the score at the 8:41 mark when he sped down the right side and wristed a shot just under the crossbar. Four minutes later, Riley McKay chased the puck down beyond the goal line and sent a between the legs feed out for Danick Martel to redirect into the back of the net to give Laval the lead.
The Rocket added two more early in the second frame to build up a 4-1 lead. Just 59 seconds into the frame, Pierrick Dubé found the puck during a scramble in front of the net and slid it across the goal line. Two minutes later, William Trudeau scored from the high slot while on the power play.
The Crunch responded with two goals of their own to close out the second period. Halfway through the frame, Alex Barre-Boulet threw the puck into the slot for Ryfors to redirect past Poulin. Syracuse came back within one at 11:41 when Jack Finley jammed in a feed from Daniel Walcott while on an odd-man rush.
Syracuse's comeback effort fell just short in the third period when Tory Dello hit the empty net in the final minutes to secure a Laval victory.
The Crunch are back in action Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has tied the single-season franchise record of 58 assists...Max Crozier earned his first professional point tonight with an assist on Jack Finley's goal.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023
- Andreoff, Dufour Each Score On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Defeated by Americans, 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Monsters' Road Trip Ends with 3-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Didier's Two Goals Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Stunned by Phantoms' 3rd Period Comeback - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Announce Winners of 2022-23 Team Awards - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins with Eye Towards Extending Streak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Screw City Showdown, Live Jersey Auction Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Four Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Ronnie Attard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #70 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Clinch Home Ice, Complete Comeback with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Roar Back to Topple San Jose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Bourque's Hat Trick Guides Stars Past Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Admirals Fall to IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Defeat Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Calgary Doubles Up on San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Drop Series Opener Against Texas In Return To Tucson Arena Friday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Keep Rolling in San Diego - Calgary Wranglers
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2023 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.