Crunch Downed by Rocket, 5-3

April 8, 2023







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 34-25-6-4 on the season and 2-4-1-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 8-of-12 shots before being relieved by Max Lagace in the second period. Lagace went on to stop all 19 shots he faced. Kevin Poulin recorded the win turning aside 36-of-39 shots between the pipes for the Rocket.

Syracuse and Laval both scored on their lone power play opportunities.

Syracuse jumped out to a quick lead just 1:14 into the game. Simon Ryfors passed the puck up to Jack Thompson who walked the blue line and fired in a long shot from the point.Jan Mysak evened the score at the 8:41 mark when he sped down the right side and wristed a shot just under the crossbar. Four minutes later, Riley McKay chased the puck down beyond the goal line and sent a between the legs feed out for Danick Martel to redirect into the back of the net to give Laval the lead.

The Rocket added two more early in the second frame to build up a 4-1 lead. Just 59 seconds into the frame, Pierrick Dubé found the puck during a scramble in front of the net and slid it across the goal line. Two minutes later, William Trudeau scored from the high slot while on the power play.

The Crunch responded with two goals of their own to close out the second period. Halfway through the frame, Alex Barre-Boulet threw the puck into the slot for Ryfors to redirect past Poulin. Syracuse came back within one at 11:41 when Jack Finley jammed in a feed from Daniel Walcott while on an odd-man rush.

Syracuse's comeback effort fell just short in the third period when Tory Dello hit the empty net in the final minutes to secure a Laval victory.

The Crunch are back in action Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has tied the single-season franchise record of 58 assists...Max Crozier earned his first professional point tonight with an assist on Jack Finley's goal.

