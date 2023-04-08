Andreoff, Dufour Each Score On Saturday
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A five-goal second period was too much to overcome on Saturday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (32-29-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered an 8-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-30-7-6) at Total Mortgage Arena.
With the regulation loss and wins from Hartford and Lehigh Valley, Bridgeport was mathematically eliminated from Calder Cup Playoff contention.
Andy Andreoff scored his team-leading 34th goal of the season, which ranks second in the AHL, while William Dufour netted a slick forehand-to-backhand opportunity in the game's dying minutes. Cory Schneider (18-11-3) made 18 saves in 34:50 before Jakub Skarek (no decision) provided relief, making eight saves on 11 shots in 25:10.
Chris Terry had one assist, passing Murray Eaves (1982-95) for sole possession of 28th place on the AHL's all-time list (681 points). It was his team-leading 68th point (23 goals, 45 assists) in 64 games this season.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the lead just 2:31 into the second period after a scoreless opening frame. Ty Glover, who finished the night with two goals and two assists, powered his way to the net and flipped a shot over Schneider's left shoulder to make it 1-0. Nathan Legare tallied a similar goal after picking off Paul LaDue and sneaking a wrist shot through Schneider's pads at 6:44.
Andreoff pulled Bridgeport within a goal after a strong shot from the left circle went off the crossbar and in at 7:32 of the second. The veteran's 34th goal of the season was assisted by Terry and Arnaud Durandeau. It pushed Durandeau's career-best point streak to five games (seven assists).
The Penguins responded quickly and worked their way to a three-goal advantage with tallies from Drake Caggiula and Legare two minutes apart, with Caggiula's coming 27 seconds after Andreoff made it 3-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton chased Schneider from the game with Glover's second goal and the team's fifth of the period at 14:50 of the second.
Caggiula buried his second goal of the night, which on the power play, at 5:06 of the third period, taking advantage of Terry's slashing minor. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton increased their lead to 7-1 on a Kyle Olson rebound goal at 8:29 of the third period.
Dufour recorded his 21st goal of the season in the final two minutes, driving the net and settling Collin Adams' pass in front before squeezing a backhand shot under goaltender Taylor Gauthier to make it 7-2. Adams and Kyle MacLean had the assists.
Josh Maniscalco capped the 8-2 final with his second goal of the season, 36 seconds after Dufour's tally.
The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the kill.
Next Time Out: Bridgeport finishes its season series with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Fans can watch all the action via AHLTV or listen to the broadcast through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, starting at 6:45 for the pregame show.
