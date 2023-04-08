Andreoff, Dufour Each Score On Saturday

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A five-goal second period was too much to overcome on Saturday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (32-29-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered an 8-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-30-7-6) at Total Mortgage Arena.

With the regulation loss and wins from Hartford and Lehigh Valley, Bridgeport was mathematically eliminated from Calder Cup Playoff contention.

Andy Andreoff scored his team-leading 34th goal of the season, which ranks second in the AHL, while William Dufour netted a slick forehand-to-backhand opportunity in the game's dying minutes. Cory Schneider (18-11-3) made 18 saves in 34:50 before Jakub Skarek (no decision) provided relief, making eight saves on 11 shots in 25:10.

Chris Terry had one assist, passing Murray Eaves (1982-95) for sole possession of 28th place on the AHL's all-time list (681 points). It was his team-leading 68th point (23 goals, 45 assists) in 64 games this season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the lead just 2:31 into the second period after a scoreless opening frame. Ty Glover, who finished the night with two goals and two assists, powered his way to the net and flipped a shot over Schneider's left shoulder to make it 1-0. Nathan Legare tallied a similar goal after picking off Paul LaDue and sneaking a wrist shot through Schneider's pads at 6:44.

Andreoff pulled Bridgeport within a goal after a strong shot from the left circle went off the crossbar and in at 7:32 of the second. The veteran's 34th goal of the season was assisted by Terry and Arnaud Durandeau. It pushed Durandeau's career-best point streak to five games (seven assists).

The Penguins responded quickly and worked their way to a three-goal advantage with tallies from Drake Caggiula and Legare two minutes apart, with Caggiula's coming 27 seconds after Andreoff made it 3-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton chased Schneider from the game with Glover's second goal and the team's fifth of the period at 14:50 of the second.

Caggiula buried his second goal of the night, which on the power play, at 5:06 of the third period, taking advantage of Terry's slashing minor. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton increased their lead to 7-1 on a Kyle Olson rebound goal at 8:29 of the third period.

Dufour recorded his 21st goal of the season in the final two minutes, driving the net and settling Collin Adams' pass in front before squeezing a backhand shot under goaltender Taylor Gauthier to make it 7-2. Adams and Kyle MacLean had the assists.

Josh Maniscalco capped the 8-2 final with his second goal of the season, 36 seconds after Dufour's tally.

The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the kill.

Next Time Out: Bridgeport finishes its season series with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Fans can watch all the action via AHLTV or listen to the broadcast through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, starting at 6:45 for the pregame show.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.