Ronnie Attard Returns to Phantoms
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that defenseman Ronnie Attard has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to interim general manager Daniel Briere.
Attard, 24, played in two games with the Flyers this week in his first NHL games since the end of last year when he arrived from Western Michigan to play for Philadelphia scoring 2-2-4 in 15 games. Attard made his season debut in Flyers away contests at St. Louis on Tuesday and Dallas on Thursday.
Attard's first full season of professional hockey has included 64 games with the Phantoms scoring 11-19-30. Attard leads all Phantoms defensemen in goals, assists and points and also is second on the team with 150 shots on goal.
The 6'4" right-shot defenseman was a Round 3 selection of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Attard earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec in February.
The Phantoms are back at PPL Center for Star Wars Night hosting the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot is at three points and the Phantoms can potentially punch their ticket to the postseason tonight!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ronnie Attard
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins with Eye Towards Extending Streak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Screw City Showdown, Live Jersey Auction Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Four Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Ronnie Attard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #70 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Clinch Home Ice, Complete Comeback with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Roar Back to Topple San Jose 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Bourque's Hat Trick Guides Stars Past Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Admirals Fall to IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Defeat Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Calgary Doubles Up on San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Drop Series Opener Against Texas In Return To Tucson Arena Friday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Keep Rolling in San Diego - Calgary Wranglers
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2023 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.