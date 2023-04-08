Ronnie Attard Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that defenseman Ronnie Attard has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to interim general manager Daniel Briere.

Attard, 24, played in two games with the Flyers this week in his first NHL games since the end of last year when he arrived from Western Michigan to play for Philadelphia scoring 2-2-4 in 15 games. Attard made his season debut in Flyers away contests at St. Louis on Tuesday and Dallas on Thursday.

Attard's first full season of professional hockey has included 64 games with the Phantoms scoring 11-19-30. Attard leads all Phantoms defensemen in goals, assists and points and also is second on the team with 150 shots on goal.

The 6'4" right-shot defenseman was a Round 3 selection of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Attard earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec in February.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center for Star Wars Night hosting the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot is at three points and the Phantoms can potentially punch their ticket to the postseason tonight!

