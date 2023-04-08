Ads End Streak in Rockford
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rockford, IL- Goalie Devin Cooley stopped 45 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday at BMO Center.
The win snapped Milwaukee's four-game winless skid (0-3-1-0).
Cooley faced 15 shots in the first period, 18 in the second and 13 in the third. He stopped all but one and earned his 15th win of the season.
Milwaukee's power play accounted for the first goal of the game at 1:11 of the first period. Tye Felhaber chased the puck at the Rockford goal line near the right wing corner. He fed a pass to Cole Schneider at the right face-off dot. Schneider's shot led to a rebound for Joakim Kemell and Kemell backhanded the puck into the net for his fourth goal of the season.
The IceHogs had an opportunity to knot the game when Brett Seney was awarded a penalty shot at 4:42 of the first period. He was thwarted when Ads goalie Devin Cooley made a stick save.'
The Admirals power play clicked again at 2:12 of the second period to give the Ads a 2-0 lead. Jordan Gross' shot from the point went through traffic and into the goal for his 10th goal of the season and his fifth on the power play. Roland McKeown and Anthony Angello earned the assists on the marker.
The IceHogs cranked up the pressure after the Admirals second goal and outshot Milwaukee 18-8 in the middle stanza. Rockford got on the board at 9:02 of the second frame where Luke Philp deflected a Rocco Grimaldi shot past Cooley for his 25th goal of the season.
Tim Schaller scored with a snap shot from the left circle while rushing into the zone at 19:38 of the second period to give Milwaukee a 3-1 lead. Schaller caught a pass in the neutral zone from Felhaber and snapped the puck into the net for his ninth goal of the year.
Jimmy Huntington scored his ninth goal of the season at 7:27 of the third period with a shot past the glove of Soderblom. Austin. Rueschhoff and Isaac Ratcliffe picked up the assists.
Cole Schneider added an empty-net goal at 17:56 to close out the win.
Milwaukee will play its final road game of the regular season Wed., Apr. 12 at Iowa. The Admirals return home Fri., Apr. 14 to play host to Chicago at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
