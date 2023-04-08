Comets Defeated by Americans, 5-1
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - It was the final meeting between the Utica Comets and the Rochester Americans as they battled at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night in a game between division rivals. The Comets, with a single point needed, were looking to clinch a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. With both teams quite familiar with each other, the game displayed all the enthusiasm to excite the crowd in attendance. ---Despite the Comets scoring the first goal of the game, they couldn't sustain the pressure and skated away without a point against Rochester in a 5-1 defeat.
In the first period, the Comets struck for the only goal of the period, and it was rookie Josh Fillmon who stood at the top of the crease and smashed home a Graeme Clarke rebound off Rochester goalie Michael Houser at 8:40. It was the only tally of the period and the Comets left the period up, 1-0.
The only goal of the second period was scored by the Amerks after Isak Rosen picked his spot on the glove side of Utica goalie Akira Schmid at 9:18 putting the game at 1-1 after forty minutes of play.
In the final period of regulation, Rosen took a good bounce to his favor and helped the Amerks to a 2-1 lead at 2:36 as the puck just dribbled passed the Comets goal line. Rochester added another goal at 8:48 after a wrist shot by Ethan Prow found its way in putting the Americans up 3-1. Brett Murray and Matt Bartkowsku added an empty net goals at 17:03 and 19:36 respectively to solidify the Comets defeat as the game ended 5-1.
The Comets are back on the ice at home against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.
