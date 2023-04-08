Checkers Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers have clinched a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. This marks the fifth consecutive season that the team has qualified for the American Hockey League postseason.
The Checkers, who cliched their spot following Bridgeport's loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier tonight, will play a best-of-three, First Round series against an opponent to be determined.
Charlotte is currently fourth in the Atlantic Division with three games remaining. Should the team finish third or fourth in the Atlantic Division, the team would play the entire First Round series at Bojangles Coliseum. Should the team finish fifth or sixth, the entire series would take place on the road.
A full series schedule and opponent will be announced immediately once seeding has been determined.
"Pay as we Play" ticket packages, which require no payment up front and guarantee tickets for every possible home playoff game, are now available. To learn more and order your package, visit our Playoff Information page.
