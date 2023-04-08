Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 4-3

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 4-3, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Sakari Manninen, Sheldon Rempal, and Gage Quinney each tallied two points. Connor Ford scored the game-winning goal for the Silver Knights.

The Condors took an early lead with three unanswered goals scored in the first period.

Manninencut that lead to two with a power-play goal scored late in the first. Assisted by Rempaland Quinney, he buried the puck from the low slot to get the Knights on the board.

Brendan Brisson, assisted by Ivan Morozov, then cut the Condors' lead to one with a goal early in the second period. He fired a one-timer in from between the circles to make it a 3-2 game.

Rempal then tied the game at three with another power-play goal, which he put in the back of the net with a kneeling shot from the faceoff dot. He was assisted by Quinney and Manninen.

In the final seconds of the middle frame, Fordgave the Knights their first lead of the game after potting Maxim Marushev's rebound. Ford put Henderson up 4-3 heading into the third period, with Patrick Guay collecting the secondary assist.

