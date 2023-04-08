Ontario Reign Clinch 2023 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have officially qualified for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.

The Reign, with 72 points and a 33-29-5-1 record, became the sixth team in the Pacific Division and 11th team in the AHL to secure a playoff berth to compete for the Calder Cup. With four regular season games remaining, the team can still finish as high as fifth in the Pacific standings.

The 2023 postseason appearance marks Ontario's second consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs and fourth AHL postseason berth for the Reign. It is the first time the Reign have reached the playoffs in back-to-back years since qualifying in the first three years of their AHL existence (2015-18).

Current members of the Reign team who have previously won the Calder Cup include Cameron Gaunce with the Texas Stars (2014), TJ Tynan with the Lake Erie Monsters (2016), and the team's assistant coach Chris Hajt, who was part of the 2015 winning team in Manchester.

A year ago, Ontario made their first playoff appearance since 2018, which saw eight current rostered players make their postseason debuts. In total, 15 players from last year's Reign playoff roster are still with the team, including Samuel Fagemo, who scored three times in club's five contests (3-0=3), and Tynan who had three points (1-2=3) last spring and has totaled 27 points in 49 career AHL playoff games.

Ontario's first round opponent and schedule are to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Reign will complete their season series against the Canucks on Saturday at the Abbotsford Center at 7 p.m. Ontario will then travel to Coachella Valley for a midweek matchup against the Firebirds on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before hosting its final 2022-23 regular season game at Toyota Arena on Friday, Fan Appreciation Night, vs. Henderson at 7 p.m.

