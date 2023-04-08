Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight

April 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (April 8, 2023) - The Bridgeport Islanders (32-28-7-1) host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (25-30-7-6) at 7 p.m. tonight to begin a three-game homestand at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are five points outside of a playoff spot with four games left after falling to the Hartford Wolf Pack on the road last night. Vincent Sevigny and Kyle MacLean each scored, while William Dufour collected two assists for his 11th multi-point performance this season. Jakub Skarek (14-15-3) made 30 saves. Bridgeport has one game in hand on Hartford, which is in Providence tonight.

WATCH: AHLTV.com

LISTEN: Mixlr Radio Stream

HOCKEY & HOPS

Tonight is the final "Hockey & Hops" Night at Total Mortgage Arena, featuring a pre-game tasting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Many local breweries will be in attendance, including Charter Oak Brewing, Berlinetta Brewery, Black Hog Brewery and more! More information can be found here!

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the sixth and final meeting between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the third of three in Connecticut. The Islanders lead the series 3-2-0-0 following their 2-1 win on the road in February. Chris Terry (39 seconds into the game) and Ruslan Iskhakov each scored on Feb. 19th, while Jakub Skarek made 30 saves. Bridgeport is 1-1-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at home this season. Penguins forward Alex Nylander leads all players in the series with five points (2g, 3a) in four games, but he's likely unavailable tonight due to a call-up with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

The Penguins are in the basement of the Eastern Conference and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is winless in its last seven games (0-4-2-1) including a 3-1 setback to Providence on the road last night. St. Cloud State University product Jami Krannila had the Pens' lone tally, his first professional goal, which came on the power play at 5:35 of the third period. Dustin Tokarski (12-15-6) made 22 saves in his team-leading 34th appearance. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continues a four-game road trip tonight that ends next Friday in Hartford.

JOINING THE 400 CLUB

Alternate captains Andy Andreoff and Cole Bardreau are expected to play their 400th games in the AHL tonight. Andreoff has 120 goals and 248 points in 399 AHL contests between four teams including a career-high 33 goals with the Islanders this season. He remains second in the AHL behind Calgary's Matthew Phillips (35 goals). Andreoff has nine goals in his last 11 games. Meanwhile, Bardreau has 174 points (82g, 92a) in 399 AHL contests between Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley. He's already set new career highs in goals (15) and points (31), and sits three assists shy of his career best.

TERRY TIED FOR SIXTH

Chris Terry, who celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday, is tied for sixth in the AHL's scoring race with 67 points (23g, 44a) in 63 games. He's scored a goal in three of his last four games with four goals total during that span. Terry leads the Islanders in points, assists, multi-point games (17) and shots (210). He is just four points shy of his career high of 71 (Laval, 2017-18). In addition, Terry's next point will put him in sole possession of 28th place on the AHL's all-time list, passing Murray Eaves (1982-95) who he is currently tied with (680 points).

QUICK HITS

Arnaud Durandeau is on a team-best four-game point streak (six assists)... It's his second four-game point streak of the season... Durandeau has 12 points (4g, 8a) in his last nine games... Jakub Skarek played his 100th AHL game last night in Hartford... William Dufour is fifth on the Islanders in multi-point games after his two assists last night... Bridgeport is 6-4-1-0 when Dufour has at least two points in a game... Former Penguin Paul Thompson has four goals in his last five games.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (40-30-9): Last: 6-1 W vs. Tampa Bay, Thursday -- Next: Tonight vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (33-32-4-0): Last: 4-2 L vs. Maine, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.