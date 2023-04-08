Bourque's Hat Trick Guides Stars Past Roadrunners

Texas Stars' Mavrik Bourque in action

(Texas Stars, Credit: Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, skated past the Tucson Roadrunners for a 7-3 victory Friday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Will Butcher scored the game's first goal to put Texas on top 1-0 with 2:57 left in the opening stanza when his wrist shot near the left circle beat David Tendeck for his sixth goal of the season.

In the second period, Riley Tufte fired his team-leading third short-handed goal of the season past Tendeck at the 7:06 mark to make it 2-0 Stars. Then with 3:14 left in the middle period, Mavrik Bourque cleaned up a rebound that was slapped from the point by Will Butcher off Marian Studenic's shin to set up the shot near the slot on the power play. Texas extended its lead to 4-0 a minute and 18 seconds later when Ben Gleason buried his seventh goal of the season on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

One minute and 32 seconds into the third period, Curtis McKenzie shoveled a loose puck in the crease in to make it 5-0 Stars. After Adam Cracknell scored at 6:24 to spoil Matt Murray's shutout bid, Bourque beat Tendeck a second time with a shot on a three-on-one rush at 8:17 to make it 6-1. Tucson then got goals from Curtis Douglas at 9:27 and Cracknell at 12:26 to cut the Stars lead to 6-3 before Bourque collected his first professional hat trick and 31st in team history by scoring an empty-net goal to make it 7-3 with 19 seconds remaining.

In goal for the Stars, Murray made 33 saves on 36 shots to improve to 17-9-5 on the season. On the other end, Tendeck was handed the loss after surrendering six goals on 27 shots.

The Stars and Roadrunners wrap up their regular-season series with a finale Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. CT back at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

