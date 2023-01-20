Voyer, Tralmaks Assigned to Mariners

January 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Forwards Alex-Olivier Voyer and Eduards Tralmaks were reassigned to the Mariners from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League on Friday. Voyer was a big part of Maine's success in December, while Tralmaks played two games with the Mariners last season and is a University of Maine alumnus.

Voyer, 23, is in his third season under contract with Providence and has appeared in four games for them this season, with no points. He was first assigned to the Mariners in mid-November, scoring in his first ECHL game of the season on November 11th against the Reading Royals. From the holiday breakthrough the New Year, Voyer caught fire. He was named the "ECHL Player of the Week" for the week of December 26th, scoring a goal in five consecutive games from December 21st to January 1st, including a hat trick against Worcester on December 28th. He was recalled to Providence on January 7th.

Prior to this season, Voyer had played one previous game with the Mariners in 2021-22, as well as 16 games for the Jacksonville Icemen in 2020-21. The Sherbrooke, QC native has also played in 67 career games for Providence since joining the organization in 2020.

Tralmaks, 25 is from Riga, Latvia and attended the University of Maine from 2017-2021, where he played with current Mariners forwards Patrick Shea, Tim Doherty, and Mitch Fossier. He signed with Providence at the end of his collegiate career, appearing in eight games for the P-Bruins at the end of the 2020-21 season, in which he registered four points. Tralmaks began the 2021-22 season in Maine, recording a memorable opening night hat trick in his ECHL debut at the Cross Insurance Arena on October 21st, 2021 against Worcester. He would play in only one other game with the Mariners last season, but totaled seven points (four goals, three assists) in his brief stint. In 51 games for Providence last season, Tralmaks put up 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists). He skated in three games for them this season before suffering an injury in early November.

The Mariners have a sole game in Worcester this weekend: Saturday at 7:05 PM at DCU Center. They return home on Friday, January 27th to open a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals. It begins with "Flannel Friday," at 7:15 PM presented by Three Dollar Dewey's, which is also the sponsor of the entire "3Kend." Pride Night is Saturday, January 28th at 6 PM and Wrestling Night wraps up the weekend on Sunday, January 29th at 3 PM, featuring a postgame wrestling show with local WWE stars Dirty Dango and Scotty 2 Hotty. More information on promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.