Game Day in Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder tonight in the first of back-to-back road games. The team will play in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon before returning home on January 25th. The Americans have won a season-high three games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 1/25/23 vs. Kansas City Mavericks.

Three is a charm: For the first time this season, the Allen Americans have won more than two games in a row. With victories over Tulsa last Wednesday, and a pair of wins over Wichita last Friday and Saturday, the club has a season-high three-game winning streak.

Rounding out the Top Five Rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high seven games with an assist in last Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wichita Thunder. He is fifth overall in the ECHL in scoring with 45 points (18 goals and 27 assists), 11 points behind the scoring leader Zach O'Brien.

Finlay represents the Americans in Norfolk: Americans rookie forward Liam Finlay was selected to the ECHL All-Star Squad, representing the Allen Americans and the Western Conference this week. Finlay had a goal and an assist for the West Roster. He returned to the Americans lineup last weekend after missing nine games with an upper body injury. Through 23 games this season, he has 25 points.

Two Familiar Foes: The Americans have played the last 14 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend will continue this weekend with games in Wichita tonight, and Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. The Americans are 8-6-0 in that 14-game stretch.

The Tank: Americans forward Colton Hargrove continues to be one of the hottest players in the league. He is currently on a nine-game point streak. He has 14 points over that stretch with nine goals and five assists. Hargrove is third overall on the team in scoring (13 goals and 15 assists)

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 5-8-1-0

Away: 9-11-0-0

Overall: 14-19-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (20) Jack Combs

Assists: (27) Hank Crone

Points: (45) Hank Crone

+/-: (+5) Chad Butcher

PIM: (63) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 14-6-2-0

Road: 7-7-1-0

Overall: 21-13-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (19) Brayden Watts

Assists: (30) Michal Stinil

Points: (49) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+10) Cole McDonald

PIM: (69) Mark Liwiski

