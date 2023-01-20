Swamp Rabbits Partner with Alloy Employer Services to Present NASCAR Night

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, an ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, and Alloy Employer Services announced today a partnership that names Alloy Employer Services as the Presenting Partner of NASCAR Night on January 28, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Alloy Employer Services to present a pillar night for our organization," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "Alloy excels at serving its clients and is a perfect partner for the Swamp Rabbits to work with to bring the best possible experience to our fans."

The partnership sees Alloy Employer Services, an innovation leader helping clients to manage their workforce and the associated risk leading to reduced cost, simplified administration, and improved outcomes, as the Presenting Partner of a night that begins with a pregame party on Furman Plaza and pregame Car Show beginning at 5:00 p.m., exclusive activations such as the Official NASCAR eSimulator and NASCAR drivers meet and greet, and a 7:00 p.m. meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a South Division showdown.

"We are truly excited by the opportunity to support the Swamp Rabbits", remarked CMO Chris Estey when asked about this new partnership, "The drive and energy of these hard working, lunch-pail players reflects the spirit of the thousands of employees Alloy serves every day."

As part of the partnership the Swamp Rabbits will wear special NASCAR themed jerseys during the game that feature the Alloy Employer Services logo on the front of the jersey. The jerseys will be auctioned off in a live postgame auction.

The Swamp Rabbits host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services on January 28, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Pregame festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. on Furman Plaza. Doors to the event will open to the general public at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

