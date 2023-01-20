Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dureau, 22, appeared in 23 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring four goals and eight assists. Prior to his reassignment to the Solar Bears in November, Dureau played in seven AHL games for the Crunch, earning one assist.

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 139 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 31 goals and 68 assists.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. This begins Alumni Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. January 21 is also Food Fest. On Sunday, January 22, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m.

