Admirals' Comeback Falls Just Short Against Reading

January 20, 2023







The Royals were able to get on the board first scoring with 5:31 left in the first frame. Reading continued their strong pace into the second period scoring twice within the first seven minutes. Norfolk was able to re-gather themselves with a Blake Murray goal. Reading quickly stomped all of Norfolk's momentum, scoring just 16 seconds later from Charlie Gerard. A Mason Millman holding penalty set up the Admirals with their first power play of the night nearing the end of the period. 10 seconds in, Ryan Foss found the back of the net to cut the deficit back down to two heading into intermission. Blake Murray scored once again just 2:04 into the final period to cut Reading's lead down to one. Despite multiple opportunities throughout the third period, Norfolk could not even up the contest. Max Newton was able to seal the deal on the game with an empty-net goal with 56 seconds to play.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Blake Murray - With a two-goal performance, Murray had a strong offensive game and got the Admirals going offensively in the second period.

Ryan Foss - With a two-point game, Foss helped the Admirals find a rhythm offensively along with Murray. Foss is the team leader in points with 22 this year.

Denis Smirnov - Smirnov collected two assists and now has six points on the season. Smirnov has made the transition to defense fairly well as of late.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Norfolk Admirals are back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Reading Royals again at 6:05pm.

