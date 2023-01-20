Miner's Shutout Difference in Epic Goaltender Duel

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 1-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Each team tallied 15 shots in the first period, with Colten Ellis and Trent Miner stopping them all for a combined 30 saves.

Dylan Fitze ripped a top shelf snipe from the left wing, giving the Grizzlies the lone goal of the game, which came in the second half of the contest at the 13:32 mark of the second period. Ellis stopped five of six and Miner halted all nine shots he faced, totaling 24-21 in shots in Tulsa's favor.

Both goalies remained perfect in the final period as well, with Ellis stopping 11 and Miner stopping 10. In total, Ellis halted 30 of 31 shots and Miner handled 35 of 35.

Both teams square off again tomorrow, Jan. 21 at the BOK Center for a rematch at 7:05 p.m. It is Nickelodeon Night, and the first 1000 kids 12 & under will receive a free youth jersey courtesy of York Plumbing. The world-famous Zooperstars will also be in attendance providing intermission entertainment. The Oilers will be wearing SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys, which will be auctioned off directly after the game in the River Spirit Lounge.

